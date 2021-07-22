City of WF approves new dog park ordinance

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - New changes to the Wichita Falls city ordinance concerning the dog park at Lake Wichita have been approved by the city council. The reason: to make it safer for everybody in and around the park.

Changes include clarifying that animal service workers can issue citations at the park. Smoking is also not allowed there.

Dogs must be on a leash when outside the park, must be wearing a collar and must be up to date on vaccinations.

“So we did add language in there as well to make people understand that you cannot bring a small dog in the large dog park area and that’s for safety reasons,” said Nicki Bacon, Wichita Falls animal services administrator. “That’s not only for the dog but for the people there as well.”

Animal control dispatch can always be reached if you believe someone is violating animal ordinances. The full list of statutes can be found on the city of Wichita Falls website.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.