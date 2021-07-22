City Guide
Comanche Red River Hotel Casino to host vaccine clinic

The Comanche Red River Hotel Casino will host a vaccine clinic Friday, July 23.
The Comanche Red River Hotel Casino will host a vaccine clinic Friday, July 23.(Comanche Nation Entertainment)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
DEVOL, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche Red River Hotel Casino in Devol will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic Friday.

It’s set for 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the hotel’s Warrior Room.

The clinic will offer the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines to both Oklahoma and Texas residents.

People 12 and up can get the Pfizer vaccine while the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is available to anyone 18 and older.

Casino officials said this is also a chance for people who got the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at last month’s clinic to get their second shot.

