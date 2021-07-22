Dog Days of Summer are Here

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Historically, the last week in July and the first week in August are the hottest of the entire year. This is known as the dog days of summer and this year will live up to its reputation. The hot bubble of air that’s been sitting out west all summer will develop and build over us starting this weekend and expand next week. The temperature will climb through the 90s and we could be close to 100 at times next week and possibly beyond. This type of patter also turns the rain off with dry weather expected and no rain in the forecast.

