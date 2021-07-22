City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Dog Days of Summer are Here

By Ken Johnson
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Historically, the last week in July and the first week in August are the hottest of the entire year. This is known as the dog days of summer and this year will live up to its reputation. The hot bubble of air that’s been sitting out west all summer will develop and build over us starting this weekend and expand next week. The temperature will climb through the 90s and we could be close to 100 at times next week and possibly beyond. This type of patter also turns the rain off with dry weather expected and no rain in the forecast.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least two cars involved in accident on N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd
At least two cars involved in accident on N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd
At least two injured in accident on Wichita Street, N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd
Child flown to hospital after crash in Wichita Falls
Texas DPS: Northbound 287 closed after major crash
Texas DPS: Northbound 287 in Wilbarger County now open after major crash
Amber McDaniel
Grand jury indicts Amber McDaniel on two charges
Brian Pounds
Vernon minister arrested for sexual assault of 15-year-old

Latest News

Hotter weather is on the way
Another hot and humid day in the Heartland.
Nice for Now
Getting Hotter this Weekend
Getting Hotter this Weekend
Nice For One More Day
Nice For One More Day