Every student in Electra ISD will receive free school supplies

By Mason Brighton
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ELECTRA, Texas (KAUZ) - As we get closer to the first day of school, some families may not be able to purchase the needed supplies for their kids, but this year that will not be an issue for Electra ISD students.

Thanks to a partnership between the district and the Electra Hospital District, each kid in the district will receive free school supplies.

“Us being able to do something like this, we know it’s going to have an impact on our families and we are proud to be able to provide that,” Ted West, Electra ISD Superintendent, said.

The Electra Hospital District has provided supplies to families for the last six years, but never on this large of a scale.

“This will be the biggest year yet because in partnership with our employees, the community, and the school district we are able to provide every single school supply,” Ashley Honea, communications director for the Electra Hospital District, said.

Families will be able to pick up what they need at a back-to-school event on August 10.

“They are going to get some supplies to get them started but as they need more crayons, pencils, paper, that’s when the school district will continue to provide those materials throughout the school year,” West said.

Making sure each child has what they need to succeed is what Superintendent West says he’s proud to make happen

“It’s one of those things that happens behind the scenes that a lot of people don’t see. We do have kids every year that do show up to school and they do not have the necessary school supplies, they can’t afford to purchase those things,” West said.

