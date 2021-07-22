FAFSA verifications made easier by Department of Education

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The U.S. Department of Education is waiving some verifications for FAFSA for the 2021-22 school year.

They made that decision official last week, wanting to provide relief to students and colleges facing challenges with the pandemic. There are a few small verifications that will have to be filled out to protect against fraud, but the big ones like household size and tax information no longer have to be verified.

“Simplifications have been talked about at the federal level for years,” said Michelle Wells, associate director of the financial aid office at MSU Texas. “They will change things and some things don’t turn out too good and they will reinstate those. I assume this is just the beginning of some of the changes that we will see towards verification.”

Wells said there is no word yet on the 2022-23 school year, but she hopes that a decision will be made soon since the start date for that year is in October.

