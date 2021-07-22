City Guide
Fourth person dies after Stephens County crash

A fourth person has died as a result of a June crash in Stephens County just south of Duncan.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A fourth person has died as a result of a crash in Stephens County.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 74-year-old Jerry Pardue of Waurika died on June 24, a week after the crash just south of Duncan.

According to OHP, the crash happened on June 17 when a Mini Cooper tried to pass a Toyota Camry heading north on U.S. 81, hitting a Chevrolet Silverado head-on in the southbound lane. The impact of the crash caused the Camry to also get hit in the process.

The driver and a passenger of the Mini Cooper, Kennedy Caldwell of Denton and Connor Slocum of Aubrey, Texas, were pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the Silverado, John Salazar, was pronounced dead on June 22 after being taken to OU Medical Center. A passenger in that vehicle was treated and released.

On Thursday, OHP announced that the driver of the Camry, Jerry Pardue, had also died as a result of his injuries on June 24.

