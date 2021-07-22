City Guide
Iowa Park PD dispatcher dies after being hospitalized with COVID-19

Lynell Hare (left) and John Hare (right).
Lynell Hare (left) and John Hare (right).(Iowa Park Police Department)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
IOWA PARK, Texas (KAUZ) - The Iowa Park Police Department announced Thursday one of their longtime dispatchers has died after being hospitalized with COVID-19.

Dispatcher John Hare died on Wednesday, according to the Iowa Park Police Department Facebook page. He had been a dispatcher with the agency for nearly 24 years.

He and his wife, Lynell, were both diagnosed and hospitalized in early July with COVID-19; John was reportedly placed on a ventilator on July 10.

Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, July 26 at the Pacific Avenue Baptist Church in Iowa Park, Texas. Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 27 at Anchor Baptist Church in Wichita Falls, Texas.

