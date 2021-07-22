City Guide
Jacksboro residents get access to app to schedule bulk pickup

Residents in Jacksboro can now schedule their bulk trash pickup through an app.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
JACKSBORO, Texas (KAUZ) - People in the city of Jacksboro can now schedule their bulk trash pickups using an app.

The City of Jacksboro announced this week people can use the WasteConnect app on their smartphone or online here to schedule pickups.

All you have to do is enter your address and choose “Schedule a Bulk Waste Pickup.”

If you cannot find your address in the app or website, you can call 940-592-5050 for your account to be updated.

From there, you just have to select the items that need to be picked up and choose the date you would like to have it taken before confirming your selection and entering your name and contact information.

The City of Jacksboro said people should get an email confirmation with a link to an address where you can make changes or cancel your request.

