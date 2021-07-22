My Bariatric Solutions Can Help You Lose Weight!

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The News Channel 6 City Guide is a segment that shines a spotlight on local businesses, events, and nonprofits in your communities. In this episode, we’re giving you a closer look at My Bariatric Solutions. Here we showcase the best places to eat, shop, recharge and stay. Our City Guide host Julia Melim highlights My Bariatric Solutions that’s catering to people from all over the country and helping them stay in shape.

“What I felt with bariatrics is that you can actually make a difference in patients’ lives,” Arsalla Islam, MD, FASMBS said.

Dr. Islam said that what makes her passionate about working as a surgeon at My Bariatric Solutions is that weight loss surgery is a life changing event. Regardless of your health condition, she experienced how it makes a difference in everyone’s lives after they have had bariatric surgery.

“You can just be overweight where even getting around is hard, tying your shoes is hard in the morning, and you just can’t shake off that extra 30, 40 or 50 pounds,” Dr. Islam said.

At My Bariatric Solutions, they will cater the best weight loss option for you, depending on each patient’s goal. Now more than ever, people are focusing on health and wellness. Specially after being home for over a year since the pandemic, while many gained the unwanted “quarantine 15.” The staff will go over all the options with you, and help you make healthy choices to keep the weight off long term.

“I like my patients to start prepping their meals, specially those who are working full time,” Dr. Islam said. She advises the best way to stay on track and help you stay focused is to use a part of your weekend to prep your meals for the week ahead. “Go for a snack that’s good for you, and don’t eat out of boredom” Dr. Islam said.

According to Dr. Islam, the most important thing that surgery helps is to be able to keep your portions small. “Your portion is so small in your stomach that you eat a little bit and you’re full,” she said.

Long term, you will be able to order off the kids’ menu, and they provide you with a card that allows you to order from it. Another tip is asking for a to-go box right away, so you can keep your portions small.

“Keeping the portions small is important because that’s one thing that can actually fail, if you’re not listening to your body cues, and then over-stretching your stomach,” Dr. Islam said. “Follow your diet, but you don’t have to follow it 100%.”

She said it’s best to keep your diet healthy at least 95% of the time, but you still have 5% where you don’t have to follow it and you can have more freedom. “If it’s your birthday and you want to have a chocolate cake, go for it.” You can also take a break on a meal of your choice during the weekends.

“Small portions and plenty of exercise, and the patient gets their weight loss,” she said.

There are many successful stories from patients who are happier and healthier, after achieving their weight loss goals from all over the country. For more information or to request a consultation go to: Mybariatricsolutions.com. Maybe you can be the next success story!

