Residents enjoy Coffee with a Cop

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls police held an event Wednesday morning to help them try and get to know the community better.

Residents turned up bright and early at 7 a.m. for Coffee with a Cop.

It was at the McDonald’s on Kemp and it’s an opportunity for people to come out, ask questions, address problems or just chat.

The next Coffee with a Cop will be on October 6, 2021.

