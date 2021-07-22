City Guide
Taft Boulevard Street Improvement Project to start July 26

The construction work will be done in five phases and is expected to take about 18 months to complete.(City of Wichita Falls)
By Tanner Deleon and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 3:59 PM CDT
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Taft Boulevard Street Improvement Project is set to start next Monday.

The city of Wichita Falls said the project will consist of the demolition of the existing roadway, which will be widened to 36 feet; new utility drainage structures, piping, curbs, gutters and sidewalks on the south side of the roadway will also be installed.

The construction work will be done in five phases and is expected to take about 18 months to complete.

While construction is underway, the section of Taft Blvd between Southwest Parkway and Kemp Blvd will be closed to thru traffic. City officials said homeowners will still have access to their property.

A neighborhood meeting will be held for the affected homeowners, where city staff will be available to answer questions and address concerns.

City officials are also asking drivers to use caution and drive slowly in the area. Any questions should be directed to the City of Wichita Falls Engineering Division at (940) 761-7477.

