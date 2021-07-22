City Guide
Teen from Frederick dies in Wilbarger County crash

Northbound lanes of 287 were closed for about two hours due to the crash.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - One person has died as a result of a crash in Wilbarger County.

The 2-car crash happened around 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 21 on northbound 287 just east of Oklaunion. Northbound lanes were closed for about two hours.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, 21-year-old Kyra Hoover of Frederick, Oklahoma was taken to United Regional due to the crash and was pronounced dead shortly after midnight Thursday.

Investigators said the other driver, from Plano, has non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is currently under investigation.

