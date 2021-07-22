Texas Eviction Diversion Program gets an extension

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Texas Supreme Court has extended the Texas Eviction Diversion Program, which was set to expire at the end of this month.

The program was extended to Oct. 1. Applicants must be approved for the program to received funds, and landlords must be willing to enter the program with tenants. If both parties enter the program, the tenant can receive up to fifteen months in rent and utilities in back pay.

“There’s a lot of legitimate reasons why people were not able to pay their rent and if that leads to eviction, then they’ve got that. That follows them on their record,” said Steve Sparks, Faith Mission CEO.

Applicants who are approved and enter the program with their landlords will not have an eviction listed on their record.

