City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Texas Eviction Diversion Program gets an extension

Texas Rent Relief
By Chantale Belefanti
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Texas Supreme Court has extended the Texas Eviction Diversion Program, which was set to expire at the end of this month.

The program was extended to Oct. 1. Applicants must be approved for the program to received funds, and landlords must be willing to enter the program with tenants. If both parties enter the program, the tenant can receive up to fifteen months in rent and utilities in back pay.

“There’s a lot of legitimate reasons why people were not able to pay their rent and if that leads to eviction, then they’ve got that. That follows them on their record,” said Steve Sparks, Faith Mission CEO.

Applicants who are approved and enter the program with their landlords will not have an eviction listed on their record.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least two cars involved in accident on N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd
At least two cars involved in accident on N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd
Brian Pounds
Vernon minister arrested for sexual assault of 15-year-old
Seth Solomon Ashton Brashears
Man arrested after ATM theft attempt, police chase
Texas DPS: Northbound 287 closed after major crash
Texas DPS: Northbound 287 in Wilbarger County now open after major crash
Gunshots on Conorado Avenue
WF police investigating gunshots call on Coronado Avenue

Latest News

student will not be allowed to participate in UIL sports if they are born the opposite sex to...
Senate Bill 29 could ban transgender students from UIL sports
The U.S. Department of Education is waiving some verifications for FAFSA for the 2021-22 school...
FAFSA verifications made easier by Department of Education
City of WF approves new dog park ordinance
City of WF approves new dog park ordinance
The order had been issued Wednesday morning for parts of La Porte, a city about 25 miles...
Evacuation order remains after Texas plant chemical release