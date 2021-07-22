City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Wichita Falls landfill, transfer station to have reduced Saturday hours

Wichita Falls landfill, transfer station to have reduced Saturday hours
Wichita Falls landfill, transfer station to have reduced Saturday hours
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Pretty soon, the Wichita Falls landfill and transfer station will be changing their hours.

Starting July 31, they will only be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.

They’re cutting down their hours because of staffing issues, so these reductions are only to make sure all employees and customers can stay safe.

Any questions should be directed to the the sanitation division at (940) 761-7977, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least two cars involved in accident on N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd
At least two cars involved in accident on N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd
Texas DPS: Northbound 287 closed after major crash
Texas DPS: Northbound 287 in Wilbarger County now open after major crash
At least two injured in accident on Wichita Street, N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd
Child flown to hospital after crash in Wichita Falls
COVID cases, hospitalizations rising in Wichita County
COVID cases, hospitalizations rising in Wichita County
Brian Pounds
Vernon minister arrested for sexual assault of 15-year-old

Latest News

The construction work will be done in five phases and is expected to take about 18 months to...
Taft Boulevard Street Improvement Project to start July 26
Lynell Hare (left) and John Hare (right).
Iowa Park PD dispatcher dies after being hospitalized with COVID-19
Amber McDaniel
Grand jury indicts Amber McDaniel on two charges
A fourth person has died as a result of a June crash in Stephens County just south of Duncan.
Fourth person dies after Stephens County crash