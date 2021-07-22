Wichita Falls landfill, transfer station to have reduced Saturday hours

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Pretty soon, the Wichita Falls landfill and transfer station will be changing their hours.

Starting July 31, they will only be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.

They’re cutting down their hours because of staffing issues, so these reductions are only to make sure all employees and customers can stay safe.

Any questions should be directed to the the sanitation division at (940) 761-7977, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

