Gubernatorial candidate visits Wichita Falls

By Chantale Belefanti and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Texas Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Don Huffines met with voters in Wichita Falls on Thursday.

Huffines is a former Texas state senator, and is challenging Governor Greg Abbott in the 2022 election. During Thursday’s meet-and-greet, Huffines answered questions and heard their concerns.

Huffines is a well-known conservative and said he is feeling positive about early campaign events.

“It’s just amazing how much enthusiasm my campaign has across the state of Texas,” said Huffines. “People are so thirsty of courageous leadership.”

Huffines said he decided to run for governor last year when Gov. Greg Abbott shut down Texas and as he put it “destroyed over three million jobs for Texans.” He called it a “heartbreaking situation” for the state.

