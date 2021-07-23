Hotter N Hell Hundred exhibit to open in two weeks

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - An exhibit dedicated to the Hotter N Hell Hundred is set to open soon at the Museum of North Texas History.

The exhibit will open at the museum during the After Hours Art Walk on August 5.

It will feature sculptures by local artist Jack Stevens along with jerseys, ride shirts, ride posters and souvenirs such as finisher’s patches, medals and pins from previous rides. The exhibit will also feature newspaper and magazine stories as well as historical videos.

The Hotter N Hell Hundred started as a way to bring attention to the week-long 1982 Wichita Falls Centennial celebration.

