WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The hottest weather of the year begins moving in this weekend with highs in the 90s to near 100. Humidity will make it feel more like 105 to 110 at times. We’ll likely see a stretch of 100 degree days as we move into next week and beyond as a big summertime ridge of high pressure moves in.

