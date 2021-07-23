Iowa Park house a total loss after fire

IOWA PARK, Texas (KAUZ) - A house in Iowa Park is a total loss after it was engulfed in flames. Multiple fire departments responded to the scene on N. Victoria Avenue.

Iowa Park Fire Chief Andy Payne said the fire started in the garage. At least two cars were heavily damaged.

No injuries to the residents nor firefighters were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.

