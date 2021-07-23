MSU Texas joins the Carnegie Project

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - MSU Texas is now part of a prestigious organization that aims to improve all levels of education.

The Carnegie Project on the Education Doctorate has accepted MSU within the very first year the university has had a Doctorate of Education program.

“With our participation in CPED, we have the opportunity to collaborate with Ed.D. programs across the country to refine and innovate the Ed.D. experience in order to prepare educational leaders who are prepared to lead equitable, high quality schools,” Kym Acuña, Associate Professor of Curriculum and Learning at MSU Texas, said.

The organization works to redesign professional practice preparation for Pre-k all the way through college.

For more information on the Carnegie Project, click here.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.