Robot lawnmower leads to theft arrest

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Last week, News Channel 6 reported on an increase in items being stolen from yards, including lawn mowers. However, one case is sticking out among the rest due to it’s uniqueness.

On June 12, Wichita Falls police arrested a man for stealing a robot lawnmower. Yes, you read that correctly. Cesar Tarango, the owner of the cutting edge robot, said he installed a GPS in the device and when he started getting notifications to his phone that the bot was on the move, he knew something was wrong.

“I knew I was going to get the robot back, I wasn’t too worried about it,” said Tarango. “I was worried that it was going to come back in pieces, but the robot showed me exactly where it was. The GPS in this thing is about a foot or two off.”

Tarango actually found the location himself before calling police who arrived shortly after and recovered the robot.

