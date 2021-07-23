City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Robot lawnmower leads to theft arrest

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Last week, News Channel 6 reported on an increase in items being stolen from yards, including lawn mowers. However, one case is sticking out among the rest due to it’s uniqueness.

On June 12, Wichita Falls police arrested a man for stealing a robot lawnmower. Yes, you read that correctly. Cesar Tarango, the owner of the cutting edge robot, said he installed a GPS in the device and when he started getting notifications to his phone that the bot was on the move, he knew something was wrong.

“I knew I was going to get the robot back, I wasn’t too worried about it,” said Tarango. “I was worried that it was going to come back in pieces, but the robot showed me exactly where it was. The GPS in this thing is about a foot or two off.”

Tarango actually found the location himself before calling police who arrived shortly after and recovered the robot.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber McDaniel
Grand jury indicts Amber McDaniel on two charges
At least two injured in accident on Wichita Street, N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd
Child flown to hospital after crash in Wichita Falls
Northbound lanes of 287 were closed for about two hours due to the crash.
Frederick woman dies in Wilbarger County crash
At least two cars involved in accident on N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd
At least two cars involved in accident on N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd
Iowa Park house a total loss after fire
Iowa Park house a total loss after fire

Latest News

Envy is looking for her forever home
Envy is looking for her forever home
Gubernatorial candidate visits Wichita Falls
Gubernatorial candidate visits Wichita Falls
Southern Grit Safety teaches how to stay safe from human trafficking
Southern Grit Advocacy gives kids human trafficking safety tips
TxDOT will be replacing 22 signs within Wichita Falls over the next two weeks. (Source: TxDot)
TxDOT sign replacement to cause traffic delays, closures in WF