Senate and House staff face another day without pay

Greg Abbott vetoed the 160-million dollar budget bill which goes towards funding state personnel
By Ebonee Coleman
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 11:21 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - More than 50 Democratic Texas lawmakers remain in Washington DC after they left The Texas chamber to break a quorum. Which leaves Texas Senate and House members to face another day without pay.

Governor Greg Abbott vetoed the 160-million dollar Senate budget bill which goes towards funding personnel in the the Texas House and Senate.

“We’ve got Mitch Kemp in my office in Wichita Falls, he takes constituents calls and works on issues. So he deserves to get paid and so do a lot of the hardworking staff that we have,” said Texas District 30 Senator Drew Springer.

Senator Springer says the Texas budget will not run out until August 31st but a new appropriation must be voted on during the special session. So that all staff members are able to get paid.

