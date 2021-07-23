Southern Grit Advocacy gives kids human trafficking safety tips

ARCHER CITY, Texas (KAUZ) - The Archer City Public Library hosted an open event for kids on Thursday, teaming up with Southern Grit Advocacy to teach kids how to not become a victim of human trafficking.

The lessons used videos on the do’s and don’ts in common situations.

The program educates everyone, not just kids, on personal safety. Southern Grit Advocacy officials said in the world we live in today, it is important to have all ages educated because human trafficking is becoming more common.

“We just teach the kids how to be safe, how to be aware of their surroundings, how to be safe online and what information is okay to give, what information that is not okay to give,” said Lisa Foshee, creative director for Southern Grit Advocacy.

Foshee said technology is taking over and the internet is a dangerous place where it is easy to be tricked. They said with so many kids getting phones at a younger age, they become targets for predators.

