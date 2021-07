WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Two guinea pigs are looking for a forever home.

They are at the Wichita Falls Animal Services Center.

Both are females and cost $10 to adopt.

The Animal Services Center is located at 1207 Hatton Road in Wichita Falls.

You must be 18 or older to adopt an animal.

