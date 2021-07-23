City Guide
TxDOT sign replacement to cause traffic delays, closures in WF

TxDOT will be replacing 22 signs within Wichita Falls over the next two weeks. (Source: TxDot)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - TxDOT will be replacing 22 signs within Wichita Falls over the next two weeks.

Most sign locations will be done with one-lane closures and ramp closures. However, even more lanes will be closed when workers start putting up five large overhead signs.

Travel delays should be expected, especially during rush hour. Lane closures will start at 8 a.m. and end around 4 p.m.

The locations and dates of the more complicated traffic control locations can be found below:

7-26-21

  • Location: US 82 (Kell Fwy) West of FM 369 (Southwest Parkway). These signs are located over the Eastbound Lanes. All EB US 82 (Kell Fwy) traffic will be moved over to the Westbound side of the freeway for one-lane in each direction.

7-27-21

  • Location: US 287 NB/US 82 WB, just West of Wichita Falls. North/Westbound lanes prior to the SH-79 interchange will be using the shoulder around the work. The SH-79 North exit ramp will be closed half the day.

7-28-21

  • Location: US 287 NB/ US 82 WB on Central Freeway at the Falls Flyover. Lane closures will alternate from the left to right side of the highway. The Falls Flyover ramp to Westbound US 82 (Kell Fwy) will remain open. And all lanes of NB US-281 will be detoured to exit at Galveston to continue North on the frontage road as a detour.

7-29-21

  • Location: I-44 Northbound at the US 287/Spur 325 Split (Maurine St). Triple left lane closure.

7-30-21

  • Location: I-44 Northbound at the US 287/Spur 325 Split (Maurine St). Double right lane closure.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid these locations if possible, and to be cautious, slow down, and stay off of phones.

