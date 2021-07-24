Alzheimer’s cases rising among African Americans and Latinos

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A study from USAgainstAlzheimer’s shows without interruption by 2030 nearly 40 percent of Americans living with Alzheimer’s will be Black or Latino.

Alyssa Johnston, program coordinator at the Alzheimer’s Association representing the Wichita Falls area, said many factors come into play including early testing and distrust amongst doctors.

“We want to reach everyone who has a brain because anyone who is 65 and older is at risk to develop this disease and it’s catastrophic not only to the person with the disease but to their families,” said Johnston.

Johnston says 2/3 of African Americans find it hard to get excellent care for Alzheimer’s disease or other diseases and Latino’s and Asians Americans also find it difficult to get excellent medical care.

