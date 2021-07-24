City Guide
Bike Wichita Falls helps riders prepare for Hotter’ N Hell Hundred

During the event riders of all ages could get fitted for a free bike helmet and learn some safety tips
By Ebonee Coleman
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Bike Wichita Falls Community Advocacy Group along with Hotter’ N Hell Hundred held their first annual ‘ride and splash’ family event in Hamilton park.

“The two go hand in hand and Hotter’ N Hell obviously puts Wichita Falls on the map. So we are really here just to enhance the fact Wichita Falls is a bike city and we want to continue to shed light on the fact that Hotter’ N Hell is a really big deal,” said Becky Raeke Co-Chair of Bike Wichita Falls.

Riders were also able to get their bikes adjusted and sign up for Hotter’ N Hell events. So far there are currently 5,500 riders signed up for the big race.

For more information on Bike Wichita Falls V=visit their Facebook page.

For more information on Hotter’ N Hell Hundred visit their website.

