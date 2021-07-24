City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Central Texas WW2 veteran asking for Happy Birthday cards for 100th birthday

Central Texas Veteran Harold Ramm is celebrating his bith 100th birthday!
Central Texas Veteran Harold Ramm is celebrating his bith 100th birthday!(Courtesy Photo)
By Joe Villasana
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 3:40 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Central Texas Veteran Harold Ramm is celebrating his 100th birthday!

Ramm served in World War II with the 85th Chemical Mortar Battalion.

He is asking for 100 cards for his 100th birthday.

If you have children who want to participate, the state created a coloring sheet you can print out for them to color and mail to:

Harold Ramm

Garden Estates of Temple

5320 205 Loop, Apt 141

Temple, TX 76502.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ramon Rubio
WFPD: Suspect arrested in connection to the murder of Guadalupe Valdez
MPEC management will instead be brought in-house through city management.
City of Wichita Falls to not renew MPEC contract with Spectra
William Henderson (Left) and Rochelle Conbrey (Right)
Two arrested after pepper-spraying woman during aggravated robbery
Summer showers and triple digit heat
Robot lawnmower leads to theft arrest
Robot lawnmower leads to theft arrest

Latest News

TxDOT sign replacement begins, expect traffic delays in WF
TxDOT sign replacement begins, expect traffic delays in WF
TxDOT is replacing 22 signs within Wichita Falls over the next two weeks.
TxDOT sign replacement begins, expect traffic delays in WF
MSU Texas joins the Carnegie Project
MSU Texas accepted into Carnegie Project on the Education Doctorate
Job fair WF
City of Wichita Falls feeling pressure of worker shortage
Iowa Park Splash Park shuts down after positive total coliform test
Iowa Park Splash Park shuts down after positive total coliform test