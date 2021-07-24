City Guide
City officials talk Taft Boulevard Street Improvement Project

By Tanner Deleon and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - With construction on Taft Boulevard starting Monday, city of Wichita Falls officials explained why it took three years to get it started.

They did not want to count their chickens before they hatched; the city and contractor wanted to make sure they would have all the materials before they started construction.

They didn’t want to have the road blocked off with nothing being done to it, but officials also said that luckily it has not affected this project too much, just small things here and there. Also, the city elected to complete other ongoing projects before starting this one.

“We had the Maplewood Extension which was just completed, going from Lawrence to McNiel, and the thought process there was we wanted to tackle that first being in a more commercial area,” said Blane Boswell, city engineer. “There is a lot more traffic involved in that location.”

This project is suppose to take around 18 months to complete, but the phases they will break it up in will only have sections of the road blocked off and not the whole road for the entire project.

Boswell said that they are excited to begin this project and even better, they were able to save around half a million dollars from the estimate they were given.

