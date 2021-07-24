City Guide
Hot and humid weekend

Hot and humid
Hot and humid(KAUZ)
By Mason Brighton
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The dog days of summer are here, expect near 100 degree heat through next week. Today’s high is 97 but real feel temperatures will be in the triple digits. Tomorrow looks slightly warmer. Early in the week, we could finally see our first official 100 degree day. Monday’s high will be near 99 or 100. After that a high pressure system looks to settle in over Texoma, keeping temps high and precipitation chances low.

