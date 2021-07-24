Hot and humid weekend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The dog days of summer are here, expect near 100 degree heat through next week. Today’s high is 97 but real feel temperatures will be in the triple digits. Tomorrow looks slightly warmer. Early in the week, we could finally see our first official 100 degree day. Monday’s high will be near 99 or 100. After that a high pressure system looks to settle in over Texoma, keeping temps high and precipitation chances low.

