Logan Fox is returning home

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Logan Fox, the Wichita Falls boy who the community rallied behind to raise money for a life-changing surgery, finally completed physical therapy on Friday.

Since he was born, Logan has not been able to walk but that surgery is changing all of that. After being down in Florida for three months, he is finally on his way back home.

Logan, we are so proud of how far you’ve come and we can’t wait to see you continue your journey.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.