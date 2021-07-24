City Guide
Mass shooting at club in Amarillo leaves 6 wounded

The Amarillo Police Department is investigating an overnight mass shooting that left six people...
The Amarillo Police Department is investigating an overnight mass shooting that left six people wounded.
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 12:42 PM CDT
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is investigating an overnight mass shooting that left six people wounded.

Around 3:46 a.m., officers were called to a shooting at an after-hours club on Northeast 3rd Avenue near North Mirror Street.

Officers arrived to find multiple areas where shots had been fired.

Six people were taken to local hospitals with gunshot wounds. Police say none of the injuries are life-threatening.

The Amarillo Police Chief released the following statement regarding the incident:

“This gun violence is unacceptable in our community. It is not OK to stay silent on this issue because innocent lives are at stake.  We appreciate the information that has come in and we expect more people to come forward and help sort out this incident by identifying the criminals who were shooting. The police department will continue to investigate this senseless violence until the shooters are brought to justice.” 

The department says that businesses that choose to operate in such a way jeopardizes the safety of patrons are part of the problem and will be held accountable.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.

