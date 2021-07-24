City Guide
Texas A&M University President releases statement on SEC Expansion

By Mekena Rodriguez
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 4:02 PM CDT
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Saturday Texas A&M University President, M. Katherine Banks released a statement regarding the possible expansion of the SEC by adding the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma into the conference.

The last few days have been challenging in many ways, and I recognize that change in college athletics often is unsettling for those who love their institutions. Rest assured, the chancellor, our athletic director, and I, and everyone involved in this matter are focused solely on what is best for Texas A&M University. Since 2011, we have been a proud member of the best intercollegiate athletic conference in history and we look forward to continued success in our SEC partnership for many years to come.

M. Katherine Banks

President, Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M System Board of Regents is set to meet Monday evening for a special telephonic meeting to discuss issues relating to Texas A&M University and the Southeastern Conference (SEC).

The board will convene at 5 p.m. in open session and immediately recess to executive session. The Board is then expected to convene in open session for possible discussion and action “on contractual and governance issues relating to Texas A&M University and the Southeastern Conference.”

