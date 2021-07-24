Watermelon carver raising money for Big Brothers Big Sisters

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The WF Farmers Market is all about watermelons this Saturday and there’s some serious talent that will be out there.

There’s going to be a watermelon eating contest and there’s an internationally known watermelon carver who’s carving up donated watermelons while you watch.

“People from Russia, China, Italy Vietnam, all over the world asked to be my friend,” said Earl Carter.

Carter has been cutting watermelon’s since 2008. His unique custom watermelon designs are what attracted thousands to his craft. Through his self-taught talent, Carter’s masterpieces have intrigued others around the world.

On Saturday, you can see his talents at the farmers market. Although he shies away from recognition, he’s helping to raise money for Big Brothers Big Sisters.

“Every little bit helps. It cost about $1800 a year to support one of our matches,” said Dwayne Bivona, executive director of BBBS.

The proceeds collected from the event will be donated to BBBS and Carter has decided to place a tip jar at his station to help the organization.

“I’m donated whatever in the tip car to whatever they want to give it to the kids and that’s a big thing if you want to help some kids out,” said Carter.

Carter, who was raised in foster care, understands the need of a strong mentor. His skills not only attract people but get people to donate for a good cause.

