WF All Hands Center students take on street hockey

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Students attending summer camp at the Wichita Falls East side All Hands Cultural Community Center got a chance to test out a sport that has made its way to North Texas all the way from Europe.

“We were trying to see if the American street hockey would take off in Wichita falls. So it just seemed to work out on Saturday everybody’s coming together it was a great day,” said Ronnie Williams Youth Director of All Hands Cultural Community Center.

A great day only made possible by Olney couple Tom and Sandy Palmer, who are members of The American Street Hockey League that decided to approach the community center’s staff about a street hockey day camp. The Palmers also donated over $7,000 dollars worth of hockey equipment to the All Hands Cultural Community Center.

“I am connected with brother Titus and Ron. We’ve become friends over the years and this was just a natural progression to do something here in North Texas. These kids you see playing out here well you may watch them play for the Stars in 20 years,” said Tom Palmer member of The American Street Hockey League.

While the Palmers provided hockey sticks, pads and helmets. They still needed to bring in coaches from the Dallas Ball Hockey League to teach the fundamentals of the game.

“This is stripped down basic how to play hockey. So learning how to hold the stick, learning how to move the ball and some basic shooting,” said Mike Magliola President of Dallas Ball Hockey League.

During the camp there were 25 kids from the center’s summer programs, Lake Side City and Windthorst, who were all smiles as they played ball.

“I think this is very important because it’s something new and its a co-ed game. So you can develop team work and how to work with the opposite person. Also they’re letting out a lot of aggression so I think that’s a plus. In all the years I’ve been coaching I’ve never seen this before,” said Williams.

