City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

WF All Hands Center students take on street hockey

Students got a chance to test out a sport that made its way to North Texas from Europe
By Ebonee Coleman
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Students attending summer camp at the Wichita Falls East side All Hands Cultural Community Center got a chance to test out a sport that has made its way to North Texas all the way from Europe.

“We were trying to see if the American street hockey would take off in Wichita falls. So it just seemed to work out on Saturday everybody’s coming together it was a great day,” said Ronnie Williams Youth Director of All Hands Cultural Community Center.

A great day only made possible by Olney couple Tom and Sandy Palmer, who are members of The American Street Hockey League that decided to approach the community center’s staff about a street hockey day camp. The Palmers also donated over $7,000 dollars worth of hockey equipment to the All Hands Cultural Community Center.

“I am connected with brother Titus and Ron. We’ve become friends over the years and this was just a natural progression to do something here in North Texas. These kids you see playing out here well you may watch them play for the Stars in 20 years,” said Tom Palmer member of The American Street Hockey League.

While the Palmers provided hockey sticks, pads and helmets. They still needed to bring in coaches from the Dallas Ball Hockey League to teach the fundamentals of the game.

“This is stripped down basic how to play hockey. So learning how to hold the stick, learning how to move the ball and some basic shooting,” said Mike Magliola President of Dallas Ball Hockey League.

During the camp there were 25 kids from the center’s summer programs, Lake Side City and Windthorst, who were all smiles as they played ball.

“I think this is very important because it’s something new and its a co-ed game. So you can develop team work and how to work with the opposite person. Also they’re letting out a lot of aggression so I think that’s a plus. In all the years I’ve been coaching I’ve never seen this before,” said Williams.

To find out more information on The Wichita Falls All Hands Cultural Community Center street hockey team visit their Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Park house a total loss after fire
Iowa Park house a total loss after fire
Neighbors sprang into action by starting a Venmo account and clothing donations
Community helps Iowa Park family after tragic house fire
Amber McDaniel
Grand jury indicts Amber McDaniel on two charges
At least two injured in accident on Wichita Street, N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd
Child flown to hospital after crash in Wichita Falls
A Dallas resident came down with the dangerous infectious disease after visiting Nigeria....
CDC monitors more than 200 people for potential exposure to monkeypox, reports say

Latest News

During the event riders of all ages could get fitted for a free bike helmet and learn some...
Bike Wichita Falls helps riders prepare for Hotter’ N Hell Hundred
Neighbors sprang into action by starting a Venmo account and clothing donations
Community helps Iowa Park family after tragic house fire
Texas
Alzheimer’s cases rising among African Americans and Latinos
Watermelon carver raising money for Big Brothers Big Sisters
Watermelon carver raising money for Big Brothers Big Sisters