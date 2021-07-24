City Guide
Wilbarger Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating after horses shot, home burglarized

Sheriff’s Office officials said the crime happened between July 20 and July 22.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WILBARGER COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wilbarger County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two horses were shot at a property on U.S. 287 W.

Sheriff’s Office officials said the crime happened between July 20 and July 22 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The horses were severely injured and the suspects reportedly burglarized the home and travel trailer. Multiple 12 gauge rounds were found on the property.

Anyone with information about these crimes is encouraged to call the Vernon/Wilbarger County Crime Stoppers at (940) 552-5011

All calls are confidential, there is no caller ID, and you never have to give your name.

