City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Chase Kalisz wins first US medal of Tokyo Games, Litherland 2nd

Chase Kalisz, of the United States, celebrates winning the final of the men's 400-meter...
Chase Kalisz, of the United States, celebrates winning the final of the men's 400-meter individual medley at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.(AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) — Chase Kalisz won the first American medal of the Tokyo Games, taking gold Sunday in the men’s 400-meter individual medley.

Jay Litherland made it a 1-2 finish for the powerhouse U.S. team, rallying on the freestyle leg to take the silver. Brendon Smith of Australia claimed the bronze.

Kalisz, a protege and former training partner of Olympic great Michael Phelps, touched first in 4 minutes, 9.42 seconds.

Litherland was next in 4:10.28, just ahead of Smith (4:10.38).

Chase Kalisz, of the United States, swims in the final of the men's 400-meter individual medley...
Chase Kalisz, of the United States, swims in the final of the men's 400-meter individual medley at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.(AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Kalisz flexed his muscles and then climbed atop the lane rope, splashing the water while a contingent of his teammates cheered him from the stands of the nearly empty Tokyo Aquatics Centre.

“U-S-A! U-S-A!” they chanted.

Litherland came over to give the winner a hug, having ensured the Americans got off to the best possible start at the pool.

The Americans seized their chance after Japanese star Daiya Seto stunningly failed to advance to the final, having finished ninth in the preliminaries after making a tactical error attempting to save his energy for the medal race.

The finals were held in the morning Tokyo time rather than their usual evening slot, a nod to U.S. television network NBC, which wanted to show the finals live in prime time back in America.

___

Follow Paul Newberry on Twitter at https://twitter.com/pnewberry1963 and his work can be found at https://apnews.com/search/paulnewberry

___

More AP Olympic coverage: https://www.apnews.com/OlympicGames and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Park house a total loss after fire
Iowa Park house a total loss after fire
Neighbors sprang into action by starting a Venmo account and clothing donations
Community helps Iowa Park family after tragic house fire
Amber McDaniel
Grand jury indicts Amber McDaniel on two charges
At least two injured in accident on Wichita Street, N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd
Child flown to hospital after crash in Wichita Falls
A Dallas resident came down with the dangerous infectious disease after visiting Nigeria....
CDC monitors more than 200 people for potential exposure to monkeypox, reports say

Latest News

Actor/comedian Jackie Mason stands beside a bus displaying a sign advertising his TV show,...
Jackie Mason, comic who perfected amused outrage, dies at 93
In this photo provided by the Bootleg Fire Incident Command, the Bootleg Fire burns at night...
Wildfires blasting through West draw states to lend support
During the event riders of all ages could get fitted for a free bike helmet and learn some...
Bike Wichita Falls helps riders prepare for Hotter’ N Hell Hundred
Students got a chance to test out a sport that made its way to North Texas from Europe
WF All Hands Center students take on street hockey