Summer showers and triple digit heat

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - This afternoon a few thunderstorms and showers look to move across our far western counties. By the evening, these look to move northeast into our Oklahoma counties. Gusty winds and brief downpours are possible. If you are not in the path of the rain expect more of the same, lots of heat and humidity. Most places will see a high near 99, a few cities do look to break into the triple digits. However, thanks to the humidity, real feel temps across Texoma are near 105.

Monday looks slightly warmer, more summer showers will be possible. The rest of the workweek will definitely feel like summer, highs will remain close to 100, lowes will be in the upper 70′s.

