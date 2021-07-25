City Guide
WFPD: Suspect arrested in connection to the murder of Guadalupe Valdez

Ramon Rubio
Ramon Rubio(Wichita County Jail)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Ramon Rubio, 34, has been captured by the Wichita Falls Police Department and charged with the June 30th murder of Guadalupe Valdez.

According to police, Rubio was arrested by a WFPD SWAT team in the 700 block of Barwise St. in Wichita Falls on Saturday, July 24th at 8:21 P.M.

Rubio is charged with the Murder of Valdez. Rubio also has another warrant for the offense of Assault/Family Violence- Choking. he is being held on a $1,150,000 bond.

The WFPD received a Crime Stoppers tip that identified Rubio as the murder suspect.

Police also ask if you have any information that could help the investigation and prosecution Rubio, to please call the WFPD non-emergency line at 940-720-5000 or the WFPD Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888.

