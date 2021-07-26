City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Boomtown Bay to close a week early

Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021 will the last day the aquatic center is open to the public for this year.
Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021 will the last day the aquatic center is open to the public for this year.(kauz)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURKBURNETT, Texas (KAUZ) - The city of Burkburnett has announced that the Boomtown Bay Family Aquatic Center will close a week early due to labor market shortages.

Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021 will the last day the aquatic center is open to the public for this year.

Any unused tickets for this season will be honored in 2022. No new reservations will be accepted for after-hour private parties, and all currently scheduled after-hour party reservations will still be honored.

Questions should be directed to Jim Morris at (940) 569-2263, extension 1401.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ramon Rubio
WFPD: Suspect arrested in connection to the murder of Guadalupe Valdez
Summer showers and triple digit heat
Robot lawnmower leads to theft arrest
Robot lawnmower leads to theft arrest
Neighbors sprang into action by starting a Venmo account and clothing donations
Community helps Iowa Park family after tragic house fire
At least two injured in accident on Wichita Street, N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd
Child flown to hospital after crash in Wichita Falls

Latest News

Joe Memecek
Family asking public to share memories made with Burkburnett teacher
William Henderson (Left) and Rochelle Conbrey (Right)
Two arrested after pepper-spraying woman during aggravated robbery
MPEC management will instead be brought in-house through city management.
City of Wichita Falls to not renew MPEC contract with Spectra
Castaway Cove
News Channel 6 Day at Castaway Cove set for July 28