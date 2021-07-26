Boomtown Bay to close a week early

BURKBURNETT, Texas (KAUZ) - The city of Burkburnett has announced that the Boomtown Bay Family Aquatic Center will close a week early due to labor market shortages.

Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021 will the last day the aquatic center is open to the public for this year.

Any unused tickets for this season will be honored in 2022. No new reservations will be accepted for after-hour private parties, and all currently scheduled after-hour party reservations will still be honored.

Questions should be directed to Jim Morris at (940) 569-2263, extension 1401.

