City of Olney issues boil order

OLNEY, Texas (KAUZ) - The city of Olney has issued a boil order for all city utility customers after a water line broke on Grand Avenue between Elm Street and Oak Street.

Water service was restored Sunday but the city still wants residents to boil water before consumption as a precaution.

“To ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use. The water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.”

All customers should boil their water before washing their hands or face, brushing their teeth and drinking. Children, seniors and those with weakened immune systems are vulnerable to harmful bacteria.

Any questions should be directed to Olney City Hall at (940) 564-2102 during business hours.

