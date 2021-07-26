City of Wichita Falls to not renew MPEC contract with Spectra

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The city of Wichita Falls has decided not to renew their contract with Spectra Venue Management regarding the management of the Multi-Purpose Events Center (MPEC).

City officials came to this decision after a thorough financial analysis, an evaluation of past performance, a review of options and extensive discussion.

MPEC management will instead be brought in-house through city management.

“We have valued our partnership with Spectra across the last five years, but the proposed addition of a hotel and convention center to the MPEC facilities has presented an ideal time to bring the management in-house as a City department,” said City Manager Darron Leiker. “Our staff will focus on streamlining and simplifying processes, as we continue to hone our customer service and ensure successful events are held in our facilities.”

The city’s Director of Communications and Marketing, Lindsay Barker, will manage the MPEC operations, in addition to her current responsibilities. The change in management will take effect on Oct. 1, 2021.

The MPEC includes Kay Yeager Coliseum, J.S. Bridwell Agricultural Center, Memorial Auditorium and the Ray Clymer Exhibit Hall.

