Family asking public to share memories made with Burkburnett teacher

Joe Memecek
Joe Memecek(Burkburnett ISD)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURKBURNETT, Texas (KAUZ) - The family of a Burkburnett teacher is asking you to send them your memories of their father.

Joe Nemecek spent years teaching math to students and mentoring them in the Burkburnett ISD. He has been diagnosed with cancer and has chosen not to fight but live out his days to the best of his ability.

His family wants him to realize what a difference he has made in so many lives. You can send any memories you made with Nemecek to 200 S. Preston, Burkburnett, TX 76354.

