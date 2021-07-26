City Guide
News Channel 6 Day at Castaway Cove set for July 28

Castaway Cove
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Mark your calendars for a day to cool off in the summer heat.

Wednesday, July 28 is News Channel 6 Day at Castaway Cove Waterpark.

Ticket prices will be $9.99 to get in that day, so you can come out and cool off with the News Channel 6 crew. We’ll also have live broadcasts from the park and our Storm Tracker will even be out there.

So be sure to set next Wednesday aside for a fun day at Castaway Cove.

