Olney water system infrastructure needing multi-million dollar project

OLNEY, Texas (KAUZ) - Olney had a main water line burst Saturday evening, causing the city to issue a boil order while they made repairs.

Olney Mayor Rue Rogers said one of the causes was from the ground shifting due to the weather. However, the bigger issue at hand is that the water system infrastructure is old and in need of replacing.

“The long-term goals are, we really need to look into implementing new water and sewer lines across town, but that is a mega-million dollar project and going to take a lot of time to do,” Rogers said.

Rogers said they have short-term solutions in place; he gives city workers high praise for everything they have done to keep the city running.

“Taking preventative steps to locate all the lines, buy and insert valves throughout the town, so you can isolate the break and you do not have to shut down the entire system when a line does break,” Rogers said.

“Looking long term, we know we have a problem with aging infrastructure,” said Roger said. “What are the plans we need to get it fixed and then what are the steps to make that happen. We are working on that, looking long term beyond just today, this month and this summer, but we also are equipped and ready to react and respond if something does happen in the short term.”

