Shooting at Texas apartment complex leaves teenage brothers dead

The brothers were shot at an apartment complex in south Arlington.
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - Police in Arlington say they now suspect a teenage boy fired the gunshots that left two teenage brothers, aged 13 and 17, dead.

The two were shot and a third teen was wounded Friday at an apartment complex in south Arlington.

Police say the three were shot apparently after an argument escalated at a nearby barbershop and spilled over to the apartment complex.

Police found a gun near the dead boys’ bodies and a second gun nearby.

