Showers and storms will be possible today

By Garrett James
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Monday, we are going to remain hot and humid. Today, we will have a high of 99, with mostly sunny skies. However, today I cannot rule out a few isolated pop-up showers and thunderstorms. Overnight tonight, we will see a low of 75 with mostly clear skies. Tuesday, a few isolated showers and thunderstorms can’t be ruled out of the forecast. However, Tuesday, it will be hot and humid again. We will have a high of 100 with partly cloudy skies. Wednesday, we will remain hot and humid. We will have a high of 99, with real feel values over 100 being possible. Thursday will be a similar forecast. We will have a high of 99 with mostly sunny skies, and real feel values will be over 100.

