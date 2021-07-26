Iowa Park Splash Park shuts down after positive total coliform test

IOWA PARK, Texas (KAUZ) - The Iowa Park Splash Park has been closed and hasn’t been reopened since the weekend.

Iowa Park City Manager Jerry Flemming released a statement that said a recent test was completed and it came back positive for total coliform, which is a bacteria that’s found in soil and also in human or animal waste.

“One thirty in the afternoon, it might have been closer to two o’clock because we had to get stanchions and chains to cord off the area,” says Jason Griffin, Iowa Park Parks Director.

Griffin said once the Splash Park received their test results back, they immediately took action to remove guests from the infected area and shocked the water right after shutting it down.

Wichita Falls YMCA Director Steve Hudman said testing any public pool and then protecting those in it if there is a problem the key to safety.

“Kill that bacteria of those participants who might have an accident in the pool or whatever that looks like that we are unaware of,” said Hudman. “More harmful bacteria that could cause people to get sick while you’re in your pool and that’s the biggest piece.”

Within his five years of working for the park, this was the first time Griffin said they have tested positive for total coliform. Experts say managing a pool after someone uses it as a restroom is hard to control but extra chemicals can be used.

“We follow guidelines. Our goal is to meet those guidelines and exceed those guidelines. We always put public safety first and foremost at Paramount,” said Griffin.

