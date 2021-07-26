City Guide
Two arrested after pepper-spraying woman during aggravated robbery

William Henderson (Left) and Rochelle Conbrey (Right)
William Henderson (Left) and Rochelle Conbrey (Right)(Wichita County Jail)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls police arrested two people Monday morning after they allegedly pepper-sprayed and robbed a woman.

Police said the suspects, William Henderson and Rochelle Conbrey, approached the victim just after 9 a.m. in the 1300 block of 16th Street.

During a confrontation, Conbrey reportedly took the pepper spray out of her purse. Henderson then allegedly grabbed and used it on the victim, who is wheel-chair bound. The suspects then robbed her, taking mayonnaise, potato chips and a portable fan before leaving the scene.

Officers found the pair about 15 minutes later in the 1000 block of Holliday Street. The suspects matched the description given by the victim, and were found with the pepper spray and stolen items.

Henderson and Conbrey were both arrested on aggravated robbery charges, which are 1st degree felonies. Both suspects remain in the Wichita County Jail.

