Child dead after Wichita Falls crash

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A three-year-old who was involved in a crash in Wichita Falls last Wednesday has passed away.

Wichita Falls Police said the child died at 9:19 p.m. Monday at Cooks Children’s Medical Center.

The Wichita Falls Police Department’s Crash Investigations Unit said criminal charges are expected to be filed in the case.

Around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, police were called to N. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Wichita Street for that crash.

Witnesses told police a Charger was driving the wrong way on a one-way street and failed to stop as it turned south onto N. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard when it was hit by a gray Audi Q7.

The three-year-old was on the left-passenger side of the Charger, and police said the child was not secured in a child safety seat at the time of the crash.

The child and the child’s mother were both taken to hospitals due to their injuries.

