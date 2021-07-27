City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

City of Wichita Falls feeling pressure of worker shortage

Job fair WF
Job fair WF(KAUZ)
By Mason Brighton
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Across the country and in Texoma, employers are having a hard time hiring workers, that includes the city of Wichita Falls.

“20 something positions in utilities, we got 12 or 14 open in the streets department,” Russell Schreiber, the city of Wichita Falls public works director, said. “It’s tough, it’s real tough.”

Schreiber adds current employees are having to work overtime just to keep things going.

“I’ve got some guys working 60 hours a week, I’ve got some guys in utilities working seven days a week,” Schreiber said.

It’s a problem that’s taking a big toll. Hours of operation at the landfill and transfer station are being reduced. There are also not enough workers to fill potholes quickly.

But a public service job fair Tuesday at Vernon College aims to fill some of the open positions. The city, police departments, and jails are just some of the employers who will be there. Over 400 positions are open for applications.

Schreiber said recent job fairs have had mixed results but is hopeful to soon see some new faces representing the falls.

“We’ll continue to ask our employees to step up, which they always do. You know the old saying in public works is we more and more with less and less every year and that’s certainly the case right now,” Schreiber said.

copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ramon Rubio
WFPD: Suspect arrested in connection to the murder of Guadalupe Valdez
MPEC management will instead be brought in-house through city management.
City of Wichita Falls to not renew MPEC contract with Spectra
William Henderson (Left) and Rochelle Conbrey (Right)
Two arrested after pepper-spraying woman during aggravated robbery
Summer showers and triple digit heat
Robot lawnmower leads to theft arrest
Robot lawnmower leads to theft arrest

Latest News

Iowa Park Splash Park shuts down after positive total coliform test
Iowa Park Splash Park shuts down after positive total coliform test
Olney infrastructure needing a multi-million dollar project
Olney water system infrastructure needing multi-million dollar project
Texas Coronavirus update
What we know about the 2,507 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
Joe Memecek
Family asking public to share memories made with Burkburnett teacher