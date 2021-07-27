City of Wichita Falls feeling pressure of worker shortage

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Across the country and in Texoma, employers are having a hard time hiring workers, that includes the city of Wichita Falls.

“20 something positions in utilities, we got 12 or 14 open in the streets department,” Russell Schreiber, the city of Wichita Falls public works director, said. “It’s tough, it’s real tough.”

Schreiber adds current employees are having to work overtime just to keep things going.

“I’ve got some guys working 60 hours a week, I’ve got some guys in utilities working seven days a week,” Schreiber said.

It’s a problem that’s taking a big toll. Hours of operation at the landfill and transfer station are being reduced. There are also not enough workers to fill potholes quickly.

But a public service job fair Tuesday at Vernon College aims to fill some of the open positions. The city, police departments, and jails are just some of the employers who will be there. Over 400 positions are open for applications.

Schreiber said recent job fairs have had mixed results but is hopeful to soon see some new faces representing the falls.

“We’ll continue to ask our employees to step up, which they always do. You know the old saying in public works is we more and more with less and less every year and that’s certainly the case right now,” Schreiber said.

copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.